Thompson, DeGette, Johnson Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reauthorize USADA

Washington –Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), Rep. Diana DeGette (CO-01) and Rep. Bill Johnson (OH-06) announced introduction of a bipartisan bill to reauthorize the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) and promote clean competition in national sporting.

“Our incredible American athletes who compete at the highest levels deserve the highest anti-doping standards and our youngest athletes deserve a chance to compete without pressure to use dangerous and unauthorized performance drugs,” said Thompson. “That’s why I am proud to join with my colleagues to introduce this bipartisan bill to reauthorize our nation’s anti-doping agency and ensure it has the tools to promote clean sporting, particularly among youth athletes. Let’s ensure American sports represent our nation’s highest ideals of integrity, teamwork, respect and responsibility.

“Our nation’s Olympic athletes train their entire lives for the opportunity to compete on the world stage. They dedicate their lives to representing our country and we have a responsibility to ensure they’re able to compete on a level playing field,” said DeGette. “By reauthorizing the U.S. anti-doping agency, our nation will continue to lead the global anti-doping effort and will help ensure that all those involved with our Olympic sports are focused on putting the health and well-being of our athletes above all else.”

“I’m pleased to be the Republican sponsor of this legislation in the House. It is imperative that the USDA has what it needs to ensure drug-free athletic competition,” said Johnson. “With the 2028 Summer Olympics coming to the United States, now is the time to instill healthy ideals in our young athletes.”

The United States Anti-Doping Agency Reauthorization Act of 2019 funds the agency through Fiscal Year 2027 with resources for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, directs USADA to expand efforts to promote clean and healthy sporting among young athletes, and directs Federal law enforcement agencies to coordinate with USADA to promote anti-doping efforts where appropriate. You can click here to learn more.

