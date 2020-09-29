Thompson, Eshoo Celebrate House Passage of the PHONE Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. Anna Eshoo (CA-18) announced the House passage of Thompson’s bill, the Preserving Home and Office Numbers in Emergencies (PHONE) Act, bipartisan legislation to allow survivors of natural disasters who lost their homes to keep their phone numbers while they rebuild. This would be critical to survivors of the current wildfires affecting Thompson’s district and survivors of the most recent LNU Lightning Complex fires.

“After the 2017 fires, several constituents who lost their homes told me that current law was prohibiting them from keeping their phone numbers while they rebuilt. All survivors of natural disasters deserve peace of mind while they recover and so I introduced a bill to solve this issue,” said Thompson. “The PHONE Act helps fix one small part of the often tough to navigate bureaucracy of rebuilding and I am proud to see this bill pass the House after many years of working to get a vote. I will continue working to pass every bill, fight every bureaucratic hurdle and bring back every Federal dollar and resource to help our fire survivors, particularly those hit just this week by the Glass Incident in my district. I urge the Senate to hold a vote on this important bill as soon as possible.

“Thousands of Californians have lost their homes during this historic wildfire season, including nearly 1,000 families in my Congressional District. The PHONE Act ensures families who’ve had their lives upended due to the wildfires won’t also lose their home phone number as they begin the long and difficult road to recovery,” said Rep. Eshoo. “So many households, including seniors, still rely on their landlines for basic services and the last thing they need to worry about is having their phone number reassigned. I want to thank Rep. Thompson for his leadership on this critically important legislation and I’m proud to have partnered with him to ensure the bill’s passage in the Energy and Commerce Committee and in the full House of Representatives.”

You can click here to read more about the PHONE Act. This bill now heads to the Senate.

