Thompson Expresses Support for Biden Administration's Work to Resolve US-EU Trade Disputes that Hurt American Wine Community

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), Co-Chair and Founder of the Congressional Wine Caucus, released the following statement thanking the Biden Administration for making significant progress in resolving the long-standing Boeing-Airbus trade dispute. This progress will allow for a potential decrease in unrelated retaliatory tariffs that often impact American wine producers, including the local wine community in California’s Fifth Congressional District.

“Thank you to Ambassador Tai and the Biden Administration for making this important step forward in resolving the Boeing-Airbus trade dispute. Longstanding disagreements create uncertainty for businesses and have often resulted in retaliatory tariffs that hit our wine community. Today’s announcement gives the United States and the EU the opportunity to work to solve other trade disputes and reduce the impact on our nation’s wine community. I will continue working with the Administration to support this important forward progress.”

