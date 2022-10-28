Thompson, Garamendi Introduce Bill to Rename Mare Island VA Clinic in Honor of Distinguished Veteran Delphine Metcalf-Foster

This week, Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and John Garamendi (CA-03) introduced legislation to rename the Mare Island Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinic in Vallejo as the "Delphine Metcalf-Foster VA Clinic.'' Ms. Metcalf-Foster is a life-long resident of Vallejo, the daughter of a 9th Cav Buffalo Soldier, a disabled U.S. Army Reserve Veteran of Operation Desert Storm, and a Bronze Star Medal recipient. After retiring as a First Sergeant (E-8) in 1996, she embarked on a life mission to assist all Veterans.

“Delphine Metcalf-Foster has dedicated her life in service to our country, our community, and her fellow veterans,” said Thompson. “Proud to introduce this bill to honor Ms. Metcalf-Foster for all that she has done to better our community and uplift our veterans. She is the epitome of selflessness, and this is well-deserved recognition. I look forward to working to pass this legislation in the House and for President Biden to sign it into law, making this a reality.”

“I am thrilled to join Mike Thompson in recognizing the accomplishments and lifelong service of Delphine Metcalf-Foster. She has dedicated her life to helping others — be it here in the Bay Area or across the globe. I look forward to this bill becoming law, finally recognizing Delphine for her decades of work on behalf of others,” said Garamendi.

Ms. Metcalf-Foster was the Commander of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Ozie Boler Chapter 21 in Vallejo, DAV Department of California in 2004-05, and DAV National Commander in 2017-18. She is also a life-member of The American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. In 2018, she was recognized as one of the “Mighty 25: Influencers Supporting the Military Community.” In 2019, she was selected as the Grand Marshall for the 166th Vallejo 4th of July Parade.

Ms. Metcalf-Foster is a trailblazing veteran that continues to passionately and selflessly volunteer from local to national levels to improve outreach to and services for all veterans.

While Ms. Metcalf-Foster continues to volunteer countless hours at VA facilities, her leadership is constantly sought from local to national levels. She has served as a member of the Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors, the VA Northern California Health Care System Veteran and Family Advisory Committee, VA Advisory Committee on Women Veterans, and the VA Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans' Illnesses. She has also testified at House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committee hearings advocating to improve outreach to and services for women and all Veterans.