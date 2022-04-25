Thompson Honors the John Muir Land Trust as 2022 Contra Costa County Climate Crisis Champion

Napa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the John Muir Land Trust as his 2022 Contra Costa County Climate Crisis Champion. Rep. Thompson’s Climate Crisis Champions demonstrate inspiring leadership in combatting the climate crisis currently gripping our communities. As stewards of our environment, they represent the diverse coalition pushing for substantive, local climate action, protecting our planet for generations to come.

Rep. Thompson presenting the award to John Muir Land Trust Executive Director Linus Eukel

“The climate crisis is the most significant challenge that our world faces today, and the efforts of organizations like the John Muir Land Trust are vital to combat climate change and protect our beautiful public lands,” said Thompson. “The San Francisco Bay Area is home to diverse ecological habitats, including Pacheco Marsh in Martinez. The John Muir Land Trust is working to restore the wildlife habitat and wetland activity in Pacheco Marsh, and it continues to lead the way to ensure that future generations can enjoy our public lands. It’s because of the work that the John Muir Land Trust does every day that I am optimistic about our future, and I am proud to recognize their work on behalf of our community.”

The John Muir Land Trust, originally the Martinez Regional Land Trust, was founded in 1989 by residents of Martinez to protect the Alhambra Valley open space known as Stonehurst. Since then, the organization has permanently protected over 3,500 acres of natural space to be used for passive recreation, wildlife habitat, clean drinking water protection, and scenic views. The organization’s guiding principle is that natural, open spaces are essential to the health of our earth, air, water, plants, animals, and all of us.

