Thompson Hosts Press Conference with Sonoma County Leaders on Climate Provisions in Inflation Reduction Act

Yesterday, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) hosted a press conference at Sonoma Clean Power’s Advanced Energy Center with Sonoma County officials, agriculture advocates, business leaders, and local students.

“Climate change is the most pressing issue we face today, and if we do not address it now, the rest will be for naught. Sonoma County has been on the frontlines of the climate crisis with wildfires and drought,” said Thompson. “The Inflation Reduction Act represents the largest action on climate in our nation’s history. My GREEN Act forms the basis of these provisions, and I am proud to work with leaders like Mayor Rogers, Supervisor Gore, and all who joined me to advance the priorities that will save families money and protect our communities from the impact of wildfire and drought.”

“I want to thank President Biden and Congressman Thompson for their work on the Inflation Reduction Act. Climate change is the most significant threat to our nation and our world, and this historic investment will spur renewable domestic energy production and help reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent in the coming years. This legislation will give local communities and our low and middle class residents the tools they need to be a part of a carbon free future,” said Mayor Chris Rogers.

“The Inflation Reduction Act will drastically help us deliver on local climate solutions that will help our communities and our country more effectively address the existential threat that climate change poses to all. It’s very much needed and appreciated,” said Supervisor James Gore, Chair Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

“Our Sonoma County farmers are leaders in sustainability. They are following best practices in carbon sequestration and through unparalleled collaborations with global companies such as Ford Pro, we are also learning how we can better manage our fleets, go electric on our ranches, and lower our greenhouse gas emissions,” said Karissa Kruse. “The Inflation Reduction Act and its funding to support drought resiliency, solar investment, electric vehicle investments and $20 billion towards climate-smart agriculture is a signal of confidence in our farmers. It is much needed investment to help the small businessmen and women who comprise our multi-generational farming community continue to not only preserve their farms but lead the way for climate stewardship over the next decade.”

“The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is the leadership we need at the federal level to make the electrification of our local transportation systems and buildings feasible,” says Geof Syphers, CEO of Sonoma Clean Power. “It equips our communities to transition to 100% renewable energy and experience the health, safety, and climate benefits that come with it. Sonoma Clean Power’s Advanced Energy Center will serve as a resource for people to learn how the Inflation Reduction Act benefits them on a personal level, and the Country’s clean energy future.”

Rep. Thompson was joined by Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore, Santa Rosa Mayor Chris Rogers, Pepperwood Preserve CEO Dr. Lisa Micheli, After the Fire USA CEO Jennifer Gray Thompson, Sonoma Clean Power Director of Regulatory Affairs Neal Reardon, Sonoma County Winegrowers President Karissa Kruse, North Coast Builders Exchange CEO Lisa Wittke Shaffner, Straus Family Creamery Founder & CEO Albert Straus, and students Izzy Weaver and Lesli Muñoz-Pérez.

Congressman Thompson, Chair of the Select Revenues Subcommittee of the Ways and Means Committee, was responsible for a majority of the climate provisions in the law — $250 billion worth — which are based on his GREEN Act. These investments include:

Clean Power: 10+ years of tax credits for renewable technologies like solar, wind, geothermal, and hydropower, including credits targeted to low-income communities, affordable housing, and community solar

Grid Resiliency: New tax credits for batteries and other energy storage technologies to enable renewable technologies and make our grids more resilient to disasters and blackouts

Energy Efficiency: 10 years of tax credits for energy efficiency, from helping homeowners afford electric and efficient heating and cooling equipment, to incentivizing energy efficient homes and commercial buildings

Clean Fuels: Credits to promote low-carbon fuels such as biodiesel and to tackle one of the hardest to decarbonize sectors, aviation, through a new credit for sustainable aviation fuel

Clean Vehicles: 10 years of tax credits for electric, fuel-cell, and hybrid vehicles, including credits to make used vehicles more affordable for low- and moderate-income individuals and to clean up the air by getting more clean delivery vans, trucks, and buses on the road

Clean Manufacturing and Industry: Over $35 billion in investments in clean manufacturing to ensure that our energy transition is built on strong domestic supply chains and investments to help industrial facilities be cleaner, including by investing in clean hydrogen

Good Jobs: Labor standards throughout key provisions to ensure that our clean energy future is built with good-paying jobs

Polluters Pay: Building on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, reinstates the Superfund tax on oil producers and importers in order to pay for environmental cleanup, rather than putting the onus on overburdened communities

The law passed the Senate on August 7, 2022 by a vote of 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaking vote.