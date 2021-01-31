Thompson, Huffman Denounce Taylor Greene's False and Dangerous Theories Regarding Camp Fire

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-02) released the below statement denouncing their colleague Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene’s endorsement of a false conspiracy theory speculating that the 2018 Camp Fire was intentionally started by a group of wealthy Jewish backers. Thompson and Huffman both represent districts that have been hit hard by some of the worst fires in California history over the past few years.

“These comments made by our colleague from Georgia are not only false and nonsensical, but downright disrespectful. They are an insult to the firefighters in Butte County, our district, and across California who have lost their lives fighting fires like the Camp Fire. We represent neighboring districts where thousands of people have lost homes and dozens have lost their lives due to fires and we are disgusted a colleague could ever endorse these false and anti-Semitic claims.”

