Thompson Introduces Women’s History Month Resolution

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced the introduction of his bipartisan National Women’s History Month Resolution. This legislation honors the often-forgotten contributions of women and the work to add these stories to our nation’s history. Thompson introduces this resolution each year to mark March as Women’s History Month and to spotlight his district’s critical contributions to the cause. This year’s resolution has 115 original cosponsors, including 5 Republicans.

“Women’s history is the foundation for our nation’s history, but far too often it is forgotten and overlooked. In the 1970s, women in our district sought to right this wrong, forming the Education Taskforce of the Sonoma County Commission on the Status of Women. This group started a Women’s History Week, leading an effort that became a national movement and the recognition of Women’s History Month,” said Thompson. “Each year I introduce this resolution honoring our district’s critical role in the movement and mark Women’s History Month. We must continue adding the stories of women to our national consciousness.”

This year’s Women’s History Month specifically honors the women of our nation’s original suffrage movement as well as the women throughout the 20th and 21st Centuries who have fought to ensure the right to vote for all. This theme is reflected in Thompson’s resolution, which you can click here to read.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.