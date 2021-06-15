Thompson, LaMalfa Celebrate 75th Anniversary of the California Waterfowl Association

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Rep. Doug LaMalfa (CA-01) introduced a resolution recognizing the significance of the California Waterfowl Association as the organization marks its 75th anniversary.

“Our nation has incredible natural resources that Americans turn to for recreation and I’ve worked throughout my time in Congress and as a State Senator to preserve California’s public spaces. The California Waterfowl Association has been a steadfast partner in this effort to preserve our state’s wetlands, conserve the waterfowl habitats and ensure these spaces are open for generation to come,” said Thompson. “Today I am proud to introduce a bipartisan resolution commemorating the CWA’s 75th Anniversary and the work the organization has done for our state for nearly a century.”

“The California Waterfowl Association has been invaluable in defending the natural resources that millions of Californians treasure. Their hard work to protect and improve waterfowl habitat throughout the state has helped to enhance hunting and conservation efforts,” said LaMalfa. “CWA deserves the heartfelt thanks of all of us who call California home and enjoy all our state has to offer. Congratulations on a remarkable 75 years!”

You can click here to read the text of this resolution.

