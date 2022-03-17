Thompson, Larson, Underwood Introduce Bill to Provide Energy Rebate to Consumers

Washington – Today, Reps. Mike Thompson (CA-05), John Larson (CT-01), and Lauren Underwood (IL-14) introduced the Gas Rebate Act of 2022 to address high gas prices by sending Americans an energy rebate of $100 per month (and $100 for each dependent) for the rest of 2022 in any month where the national average gas prices exceed $4.00 per gallon.

“Americans are feeling the impact at the pump of Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, and right now we must work together on commonsense policy solutions to ease the financial burden that my constituents are feeling,” said Thompson. “The Putin Price Hike is putting strain on our economy, and I am proud to be working with Reps. Larson and Underwood to introduce this legislation to provide middle-class Americans with monthly payments to ease the financial burden of this global crises.”

The rebate follows the same phaseout as the most recent Economic Impact Payments (EIPs):

$100 for single filers earning less than $75,000 and phased out to $80,000

$100 for joint filers earning more less than $150,000 and phased out at $160,000

