Thompson Lauds Newly Negotiated USMCA Trade Agreement as Member of Working Group

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), a member of the House United States Mexico Canada (USMCA) Trade Agreement Working Group, stood in support of the recently-released and newly-negotiated trade agreement between the three nations. A statement from Thompson is below.

“As a member of the USMCA Working Group, I am acutely aware of the shortcomings of the Administration’s original proposal for a new trade agreement that was only marginally better than the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). As a result of our negotiations and the leadership of Speaker Pelosi, we now have a greatly improved agreement.

“We were able to secure stronger enforcement rules, something no previous trilateral trade agreement has included. We secured a better deal for our workers and those provisions are strongly supported by our nation’s labor community. This agreement will help bring down the cost of prescription drugs in our nation and improve access to medications. Finally, our negotiations yielded stronger standards to protect our environment. This is a win for people across our nation and I look forward to helping to get this agreement across the finish line so we can prioritize working families, boost our economy and protect our environment.”

You can click here for a detailed list of improvements secured by Working Group negotiations to the USMCA trade agreement.

