Thompson Lauds Revised Tariffs That Could Have Hurt US Wine Community

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), co-chair and founder of the Congressional Wine Caucus, lauded the decision by the United States Trade Representative not to increase tariffs on wine imports, a revision for which Thompson fought. A statement from Thompson is below.

“The revised tariffs are a huge win for our American wine community. While I disagree with the current 25 percent rate, I applaud the Ambassador for not instituting additional levels. Ensuring that wine tariffs do not increase from the current status is something I have been fighting for since December as such an increase would harm our American wine community, putting jobs and local economies at risk. I wrote to the Ambassador asking him to take this important step and I am glad to see it put into place today. This is a win for our wine community. It will benefit everyone from consumers to vineyard workers. I will continue to fight to keep wine off the next list of potential tariff increases.”

You can click here to read more about Thompson’s efforts to help the American wine community and his letter to USTR.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.