Thompson Launches Coronavirus Survey for Constituents

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that he has launched an online Coronavirus Relief Survey to allow constituents to share their thoughts on the current pandemic and what should be done to bring relief to our district. Launched in an easy-to-complete form on his site, this survey will be open to responses for the next week.

“Our district and our nation are facing an unprecedented crisis, one that affects all of us. Despite the shelter at home orders, I want to ensure I am using every tool to stay connected with our community and get the input of my constituents as I continue legislating and working to bring back relief to our district,” said Thompson. “That’s why I’ve launched my Coronavirus Relief Survey, a chance for constituents to share their opinions and concerns with me directly. I encourage everyone to take a few minutes to complete this important questionnaire over the coming week and help me better serve you, your family and our whole community.”

You can click here to complete Thompson’s Coronavirus Relief Survey, which will be available until Friday, May 8.

