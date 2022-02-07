Thompson Leads Congressional Efforts to Recognize National Gun Violence Survivors Week

Washington – This week, House Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce Chair Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) led over 70 members of Congress in uplifting the stories of survivors of gun violence during National Gun Violence Survivors Week. This week indicates the approximate time that gun deaths in the United States surpass the number of gun deaths experienced by peer countries in an entire calendar year.

“While today marks the end of the fourth annual National Gun Violence Survivors Week, our work is far from over,” said Thompson. “Gun violence survivors are not just those who are shot, but also their family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and loved ones. We have a responsibility to ensure that every survivor has the support and resources they need to triumph over the initial trauma and be able to live their lives free of fear.”

The list of members who participated include Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (MD-05), Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (SC-06), Rep. Donald Norcross (NJ-01), Rep. Mike Doyle (PA-18), Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (CA-11), Rep. Darren Soto (FL-09), Rep. Chellie Pingree (ME-01), Rep. Jim Costa (CA-16), Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (MD-02), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Rep. Tom Suozzi (NY-03), Rep. Brendan Boyle (PA-02), Rep. Mike Quigley (IL-05), Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Rep. Betty McCollum (MN-04), Rep. John Sarbanes (MD-03), Rep. Adam Smith (WA-09), Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11), Rep. Ami Bera (CA-07), Rep. Lois Frankel (FL-21), Rep. Marc Veasey (TX-33), Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL-23), Rep. Mondaire Jones (NY-17), Rep. Susie Lee (NV-03), Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (PA-05), Rep. Alma Adams (NC-12), Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26), Rep. Jason Crow (CO-08), Rep. Hank Johnson (GA-04), Rep. John Larson (CT-01), Rep. David Trone (MD-06), Rep. Bobby Rush (IL-01), Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), Rep. Raul Grijalva (AZ-03), Rep. Ro Khanna (CA-17), Rep. Madeleine Dean (PA-04), Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (DE-AL), Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY-15), Rep. Lori Trahan (MA-03), Rep. Marie Newman (IL-03), Rep. Suzan DelBene (WA-01), Rep. Anthony Brown (MD-04), Rep. Zoe Lofgren (CA-19), Rep. Jim Langevin (RI-02), Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52), Rep. Jennifer Wexton (VA-10), Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07), Rep. Gerry Connelly (VA-11), Rep. Veronica Escobar (TX-16), Rep. Frederica Wilson (FL-24), Rep. Jared Huffman (CA-02), Rep. Judy Chu (CA-27), Rep. Debbie Dingell (MI-11), Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05), Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández (NM-03), Rep. Jackie Speier (CA-14), Rep. Lucy McBath (GA-06), Rep. Julia Brownley (CA-26), Rep. Seth Moulton (MA-06), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (IL-08), Rep. Colin Allred (TX-32), Rep. Frank Pallone (NJ-06), Rep. Donald Payne (NJ-10), Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), Rep. Dan Kildee (MI-05), Rep. Norma Torres (CA-35), Rep. Barbara Lee (CA-13), Rep. Joe Morelle (NY-25), and Rep. Brad Sherman (CA-30).

