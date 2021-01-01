Thompson Legislation to Restore and Maintain Mare Island Naval Cemetery Becomes Law

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his legislation to repair and maintain the Mare Island Naval Cemetery in Vallejo has become law. The bill, included in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), is a long-time priority of Thompson’s and would take care of the local historic site for generations. The NDAA became law today after the Senate overrode the President’s veto. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Today, I’m honored to celebrate an exceptional win for our district. The Mare Island Naval Cemetery is an historic place, the final resting place for hundreds of our nation’s service members. Sadly, it’s fallen into disrepair over the years. I authored this legislation to ensure the cemetery is restored and maintained as a proper burial ground of our veterans. Thank you to Senator Feinstein who authored the Senate companion bill. Today it becomes law and we can restore this space to its rightful beauty, both for those buried there and the veterans who want to visit.”

You can click here to read the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act and find Thompson’s legislation in Section 9107. You can also click here to read the full text of Thompson’s bill, first introduced in April 2018.

###

