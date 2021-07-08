Thompson, Local Child Advocates Hold Virtual Roundtable on Child Tax Credit

Napa – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) convened a virtual Child Tax Credit Roundtable to hear from local child advocates and parents about the benefits of the credit. The Child Tax Credit was significantly expanded in the American Rescue Plan which passed the House in March. It’s a tax cut for most working parents that puts money in their pocket to pay for their family’s needs.

“The expanded Child Tax Credit is truly transformational – it’s a tax cut for most people with kids, money in the pockets of hard-working parents and it’s going to cut child poverty in half. That’s 8,900 children in our district who will be lifted out of poverty. I was proud to be part of this important effort to help families and change the course of a generation of children,” said Thompson. “Before this money hits people’s bank accounts next week, it’s critical we all work to spread the word about how this will help families. Thank you to the parents and child advocates who joined us today for sharing their stories and helping to get the word out about the Child Tax Credit.”

“The timing couldn’t be better for the Advance Child Tax Credit Payment in July. Parents still have time to enroll children in summer enrichment camps or programs, and to assess areas where their students may need tutoring before schools reopen in August. Families with preschool children may be able to enroll their children in high-quality preschool for the new school year,” said Napa County Superintendent of Schools Barbara Nemko. “For a high percentage of families, these additional funds will make a huge difference.”

“Cope Family Center, the first stop for families, is grateful for Congressman Mike Thompson's initiative in getting the word out to families about the Child Tax Credit, and especially want to commend the Congressman and his team for including our families in the conversation,” Colleen Masi, Program Manager at Cope Family Center. “We know this tax credit will relieve more of the stress parents experience as they try to meet the basic needs for their family – again, very thankful for this advocacy on behalf of parents and children.”

“The ability to receive the child tax credit in advance and on a monthly basis will help families pay for child care and will allow some of them to once again participate in the workforce; especially women who bore the brunt of child care during the pandemic and who left the workforce in droves in order to stay at home to support their children when schools closed,” said Eva Simonsson, Associate Director of Community Resources for Children.

The expanded Child Tax Credit was designed to help provide relief for families hit hard by the Coronavirus and set children up for success. An estimated 80 percent – 129,300 children – in California’s Fifth Congressional District will benefit. Nationwide, an estimated 39 million households will receive this credit. Starting July 15, families that qualify will receive $250 per month per child and $300 per month per young child age five or under. The funds can be used for any child and family expenses, such as rent, groceries, gas, childcare, and educational needs. Families qualify for a full credit if their income is below $75,000 for single filers, $112,000 for people filing as head of household and $150,000 for people married or filing jointly. For most people, no further action is needed, they will get payments automatically deposited. To learn more, click here.

