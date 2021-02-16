Thompson, Local Leaders Rally In Support of State and Local Funding in American Rescue Plan

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) led a Virtual Press Conference with local leaders from across California’s Fifth Congressional District to highlight the importance of the $350 billion in state and local funding that was included in the American Rescue Plan. This funding would help keep first responders, frontline health workers and other essential service providers employed and safe on the job. Thompson was joined by Lake County Board of Supervisors Chair Bruno Sabatier, Pinole Mayor Norma Martinez-Rubin, Napa County Sheriff John Robertson, Vallejo Fire Chief Daryl Arbuthnott, Napa County Superintendent of Public School, Barbara Nemko, Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce CEO, Mark Bodenhamer, and Ole Health, CEO, Alicia Hardy. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Nearly 490,000 people have died from Coronavirus and millions have been sick. Businesses are closed, some forever. Kids aren’t in school and parents are filing for unemployment. We need a strong Federal response to this crisis and we need it now. That’s why I am in strong support of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, including the $350 billion it provides to our state and local governments. Cities and counties in our district are on the tip of the spear in responding to both the health and economic sides of this crisis, and they need our help to keep the doors open and the lights on.

“That’s why I brought together our local leaders today to explain why this funding is so vital to keep first responders on the job, support our teachers and make sure our businesses can stay open. I will continue to work to pass this bill as soon as possible and look forward to the President signing it into law, so we can get this relief to our communities as fast as possible”

You can click here for a breakdown of the estimated funding that would go to cities and counties in the Fifth Congressional District and you can click here to watch the Virtual Press Conference.

