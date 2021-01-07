Thompson Marks Certification of 2020 Electoral College, Affirming Biden as President-elect

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after Congress certified the 2020 Electoral College vote and again cemented Joe Biden as President-elect and Kamala Harris as Vice President-elect.

“Congress has done its Constitutional duty and certified the results of the Electoral College from the 2020 Presidential Election. On January 20, Joe Biden will be the President and Kamala Harris will be the Vice President. We must ensure the peaceful transfer of power.”

Thompson and other Members of Congress were sheltered in place at the U.S. Capitol for several hours on January 6, following a security breach that allowed rioters into the building. In the evening hours, Congress resumed consideration of the certification and concluded its Constitutional duty.

