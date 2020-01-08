Thompson Marks One Year Since Introduction of H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act

Washington – Today Gun Violence Prevention Task Force Chairman Mike Thompson (CA-05) marked one year since the introduction of H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019. The bill was introduced eight years to the day after then Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, her staff and her constituents were shot at a community event in her district. Upon passage with bipartisan support in February 2019, the Chairman’s legislation was the first major action to help prevent gun violence in a generation. Thompson released the following statement commemorating this anniversary.

“One year ago, we took a major step forward in accomplishing what people across our nation have asked for – an expansion of background checks to help prevent gun violence. My bipartisan bill is supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans and received bipartisan support when it passed nearly a year ago. This marked the first major work by Congress to combat gun violence in a generation.

“Yet Leader McConnell refuses to hold a vote, a vote that could help save lives. His inaction is cowardly and history will not remember him kindly. Today we are again committed to our fight to pass this bill and take action in honor of those killed and those lives forever changed by gun violence. Our work to pass H.R. 8 continues.”

You can click here to learn more about H.R. 8, Thompson’s Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019.

The Gun Violence Prevention Task Force was established after the tragedy at Sandy Hook and has grown to a membership of more than 190.