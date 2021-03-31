Thompson Offers Strong Support for Biden's American Jobs Plan

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) offered his strong support for President Biden’s newly released American Jobs Plan. This is a comprehensive investment in the infrastructure of the 21st Century. It would invest in both traditional infrastructure, such as road, bridges and ports, and would also ensure better access to broadband and clean drinking water. These investments would create jobs and work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to better tackle climate change.

“Our nation’s infrastructure is in desperate need of modernization and more needs to be done to strengthen our economy. The comprehensive infrastructure plan proposed by President Biden today will tackle both problems head on. It will invest billions in revamping traditional infrastructure like our roads, bridges and highways. And it also tackles the infrastructure challenges of the 21st Century, helping to ensure everyone can access better broadband internet and clean drinking water. The plan also creates millions of well-paying jobs and invests in research and development so we can compete on a global stage. This will help our nation recover and set us up for success in the long run.

“The American Jobs Plan also includes several key provisions from my GREEN Act to increase clean energy investments. These proposals will allow us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change as we remake our infrastructure. I am proud to support this sweeping plan to modernize our infrastructure from top to bottom. I will work with my colleagues to ensure this legislation is considered and passed as soon as we can so we can get to work building back better.”

You can click here for a summary of the American Jobs Plan from the White House.

