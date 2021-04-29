Thompson Praises Policy Proposals in President Biden's First Address to Congress

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after the conclusion of President Biden’s First Address to Congress in which he outlined proposals to help the nation recover from the deep hit of the Coronavirus pandemic and tackle other important and pressing issues.

“Our nation faces tough challenges during a once in a lifetime public health crisis. We need leaders who are willing to roll up their sleeves, craft solid public policy and invest in people in our nation. Today’s address showed that America once again has a leader like that in President Biden. We’ve made incredible progress tackling the health and economic crises of the pandemic through the American Rescue Plan and today’s policy proposals will allow us to build on that progress. I am proud to support the President’s American Families Plan which will make generational investments in education, childcare, and families. This is a crucial investment in our nation’s families and one that will boost our nation for generations to come.

“The President also announced critical priorities he will work to tackle, from preventing gun violence to reforming our immigration system to growing our economy. I know we can get this done. This last year has shown that the American people have true grit and they want to work together. The Federal government can and must have their back and level the playing field so that our nation comes back from this tough time even stronger.”

Thompson invited a ceremonial guest from each of the five counties he represents in lieu of having a guest join him in the House chamber. Those guests include Council Member Tiffany Grimsley, City of Hercules, California; Weston Seifert, Owner of Saw Shop Public House in Kelseyville, Lake County; Betty Labastida, OLE Heath volunteer and Board of Directors member and retired nurse practitioner; Arnold Pulido, Owner of Kehaulani’s Café in Vallejo, California; and Rohnert Park Vice Mayor Jackie Elward, who is helping to distribute the more than $8 million in Federal funding to the city to ensure residents can recover.

