Thompson Presents $1.6 Million Check to Sonoma County to Expand ACCESS Program

Santa Rosa – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) presented a $1.6 million check to Sonoma County to expand the Access Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency (ACCESS) program. The funding will help vulnerable residents access the care they need to promote independence and reduce reliance on the social safety net.

Thompson presents $1.6 million check to Sonoma County officials

“The ACCESS program plays a vital role in supporting our most vulnerable residents with the resources they need to live healthy and successful lives,” said Thompson. “I was proud to secure $1.6 million to help Sonoma County expand this program, respond to disasters, and provide critical services like housing, mental and behavioral health, and substance use screening. I look forward to working with Sonoma County officials to ensure that this program reaches the people who need it the most.”

“This essential funding will support the expansion of Sonoma County’s ACCESS program,” said District 2 Supervisor David Rabbitt. “This multi-disciplinary team model will empower health care and service providers to improve outcomes for our most vulnerable residents including transitional aged youth. I want to thank our federal representatives for their work and support, and I applaud our frontline workers who coordinate care every day to keep our communities thriving.”

Congressman Thompson secured this funding in H.R. 2471, the Funding For The People Act, that was signed into law by President Biden on March 15, 2022.

This project was requested by Sonoma County.

