Thompson Reacts to Governor Newsom’s Guidance on State Actions to Combat the Coronavirus

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) reacted to restrictions put out by California Governor Gavin Newsom aimed at slowing the spread of Coronavirus and keeping people safe from the pandemic. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Every single person in California must take these restrictions very seriously – they are going to be absolutely critical in our work to stop the spread of Coronavirus. These are the drastic steps that public health officials have said will help slow the spread of germs. I urge everyone to follow these guidelines and to do everything you can to protect yourself and your community.

“Please know that I am in constant contact with the public health officials in each of the five counties in our district and have been very impressed with the outstanding job they are doing. We are in good hands, but it’s on all of us to follow the rules. This is about your health, but it’s also about the health and safety of the seniors and medically vulnerable people in our communities. We have been through tough times before so I know that we can get through this too.”

Governor Newsom’s restrictions include calling for home isolation for all people across California over the age of 65 and closing wine bars, brew pups, breweries, and bars. Restaurants have also been told to cut occupancy in half so that patrons can properly social distance. These are measures that have been proven to keep down the spread of the virus. A link to the Governor’s press release outlining these restrictions can be found by clicking here.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.