Thompson Reacts to President’s Budget Statement

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) issued the following statement in reaction to the President’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal that was released today.

“The President just released a budget outlining his priorities for the coming year that makes it clear he does not care about the health care of people across our nation or the many essential safety net programs that lift up working families. His budget also makes it clear the President is not worried about our federal deficit, as the proposal does nothing to eliminate it over the next decade, reneging on his campaign promise to balance the budget in ten years.

“This is a clear failure to live up to our values as a nation. The budget cuts Medicare and Medicaid despite the President’s repeated promises to protect these programs. It also slashes our investments in protecting our environment, the health of our children, and the education of our next generation. This is an unacceptable roadmap for our spending over the next year and I will do everything I can to fight back against this proposal.”

You can click here to read a summary of the President’s budget proposal for the upcoming Fiscal year.

