Thompson Reacts to the Conclusion of the Senate Impeachment Trial

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) issued the following statement as the Senate finished its impeachment trial of the President with the majority voting to acquit him.

“Today is a sad and solemn day for our nation. The President’s actions threatened our national security and put his own personal interests ahead of the people he served. The trial conducted by the Senate was outrageous. Senate Republican leaders blocked documents from being entered into the record and witnesses from offering testimony. That is not how a fair trial works. Republicans failed to uphold the Constitution and hold this President accountable for putting himself above his country, even while some Senators said what the President did was wrong. His actions are a threat to our values as a nation and violate the sacred oath a President makes with people he serves across our nation. Despite this outcome, House Democrats will continue our work to both conduct oversight of this President as outlined in the Constitution and to improve the lives of people across our communities.”

Thompson previously voted to pass the two Articles of Impeachment written in the House. You can click here to read his statement after that vote.

