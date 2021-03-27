Thompson Recognizes Annette Taylor as 2020 Woman of the Year and Eloise Escano Scott as 2021 Woman of the Year

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Annette Taylor and Eloise Escano Scott as the 2020 and 2021 Women of the Year in Solano County. Each year, Thompson honors women from the Fifth Congressional District who make exceptional contributions to our community. This year, Thompson is honoring both his 2020 and 2021 women of the year, as last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Annette Taylor has been a local leader her whole life. As the former Vice President of the NAACP Vallejo Branch, she’s helped to advance opportunities and quality of life for Black women. She’s also championed small businesses and ensuring equity and equality in all facets of public life. She truly embodies the best qualities of public service, leadership and civic mindedness and I’m honored to name her Vallejo County’s 2020 Woman of the Year.”

“Eloise Escano Scott has spent her life serving people in crisis and tragedy in Solano County. She’s brought voice to the voiceless, raising community awareness to the shooting death of 14-year-old Filipino student Regi Infanti. She’s been a leader in the local Filipino community and with the St. Basil’s Catholic Church. She’s served Vallejo and Solano County her entire life and I’m so proud to recognize her as Solano County’s 2021 Woman of the Year.”

The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.

A complete list of 2020 winners includes:

Annette Taylor, Solano County

Beth Bartke, Contra Costa County

Crystal Martin, Lake County

Hope Lugo, Napa County

Karissa Kruse, Sonoma County

A complete list of 2021 winners includes:

Carol Huchinson, Lake County

Elizabeth Ann Hoffman, Contra Costa County

Eloise Escano Scott, Solano County

Letitia Hanke, Sonoma County

Lydia Mondavi, Napa County

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.