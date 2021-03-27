Thompson Recognizes Beth Bartke as 2020 Woman of the Year and Elizabeth Ann Hoffman as 2021 Woman of the Year

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Beth Bartke and Elizabeth Ann Hoffman as the 2020 and 2021 Women of the Year in Contra Costa County. Each year, Thompson honors women from the Fifth Congressional District who make exceptional contributions to our community. This year, Thompson is honoring both his 2020 and 2021 women of the year, as last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Beth Bartke is a lifelong public servant, first as a teacher, then on the Hercules City Council and more than a decade on the Rodeo-Hercules Fire Protection District Community Advisory. She also spent 13 years with the Pinole Police Department. Even in her retirement she continues to serve, volunteering for to help first responders, our homeless community, and to support the Special Olympics of Northern California. We are so grateful to her for her service and I’m honored to recognize her as the 2020 Contra Costa County Woman of the Year.”

“Elizabeth Ann Hoffman has been changing lives for years, serving as the Executive Director for Rebuilding Together Solano County. Under her leadership, itis helped rehabilitate 40 homes for low-income families and 52 community centers. She’s led more than 12,000 volunteers to serve families, veterans, seniors and disabled community members. Her work has been invaluable and I’m so honored to recognize her as the 2021 Contra Costa County Woman of the Year.

The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.

A complete list of 2020 winners includes:

Annette Taylor, Solano County

Beth Bartke, Contra Costa County

Crystal Martin, Lake County

Hope Lugo, Napa County

Karissa Kruse, Sonoma County

A complete list of 2021 winners includes:

Carol Huchinson, Lake County

Elizabeth Ann Hoffman, Contra Costa County

Eloise Escano Scott, Solano County

Letitia Hanke, Sonoma County

Lydia Mondavi, Napa County

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.