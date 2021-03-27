Thompson Recognizes Crystal Martin as 2020 Woman of the Year and Carol Huchingson as 2021 Woman of the Year

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Crystal Martin and Carol Huchingson as the 2020 and 2021 Women of the Year in Lake County. Each year, Thompson honors women from the Fifth Congressional District who make exceptional contributions to our community. This year, Thompson is honoring both his 2020 and 2021 women of the year, as last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Crystal Martin is a dedicated and tireless advocate for justice. As the Lake County District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Program Administrator, she fights for victims day in and day out. Her work helps them heal and seek justice and she gives voice to the voiceless. We are so proud of her work and know that she’s improved our criminal justice system. I’m deeply honored to recognize her as Lake County’s 2020 Woman of the Year.”

“Carol Huchingson is a bedrock of Lake County, serving first as Director of Social Services for 22 years and now as the County’s Administrative Officer. Her work has helped people better connect to county services, particularly during disasters. And she’s been honored for her dedication to ensuring better participation in local government, even during the pandemic. It’s an honor to call her a friend and recognize her as Lake County’s 2021 Woman of the Year.”

The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.

A complete list of 2020 winners includes:

Annette Taylor, Solano County

Beth Bartke, Contra Costa County

Crystal Martin, Lake County

Hope Lugo, Napa County

Karissa Kruse, Sonoma County

A complete list of 2021 winners includes:

Carol Huchinson, Lake County

Elizabeth Ann Hoffman, Contra Costa County

Eloise Escano Scott, Solano County

Letitia Hanke, Sonoma County

Lydia Mondavi, Napa County

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.