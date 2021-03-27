Thompson Recognizes Hope Lugo as 2020 Woman of the Year and Lydia Mondavi as 2021 Woman of the Year

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced Hope Lugo and Lydia Mondavi as the 2020 and 2021 Women of the Year in Napa County. Each year, Thompson honors women from the Fifth Congressional District who make exceptional contributions to our community. This year, Thompson is honoring both his 2020 and 2021 women of the year, as last year’s celebrations were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Hope Lugo is a pillar of the Napa Community. She got her start serving as a Head Start instructor supporting children in their education and was then appointed to the Napa County Council for Economy Opportunity Board of Directors. Throughout her tenure she fought tirelessly for farmworkers and the underserved. She was honored by the City of Napa which dedicated the Hope Lugo Child Development Center in her honor and featured her in a mural downtown highlighting leaders in our Latinx community. I am deeply honored to recognize her as Napa County’s 2020 Woman of the Year.”

“Lydia Mondavi truly embodies her family’s spirit of civic dedication and has made a name for herself as a businesswoman and philanthropist. She’s used her skills to help connect the community to COVID-19 testing, particularly for local agricultural workers and vulnerable populations. She then turned around to use those relationships to help boost our vaccine rollout. It’s my honor to name her as Napa County’s 2021 Woman of the Year.”

The Woman of the Year Recognition Ceremony was started in honor of Women’s History Month to recognize the service of women in our community.

A complete list of 2020 winners includes:

Annette Taylor, Solano County

Beth Bartke, Contra Costa County

Crystal Martin, Lake County

Hope Lugo, Napa County

Karissa Kruse, Sonoma County

A complete list of 2021 winners includes:

Carol Huchinson, Lake County

Elizabeth Ann Hoffman, Contra Costa County

Eloise Escano Scott, Solano County

Letitia Hanke, Sonoma County

Lydia Mondavi, Napa County

