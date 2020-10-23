Thompson Releases Fire Recovery Guide for Glass Fire

Napa, CA – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released a Fire Recovery Guide to help Glass Fire survivors navigate the Federal and state resources available to help them recover. A statement from Thompson is below.

“For survivors of the Glass Fire, the journey to recovery is just beginning. My staff and I will be here every step of the way, working to cut through the bureaucratic red tape and ensure our communities have every available tool as we rebuild. This Fire Recovery Guide is an essential roadmap to help people find and apply for the many available programs to assist them. Please know that I will continue bringing back every Federal dollar and resource to help our community recover.”

The guide can be found here and includes information about all the current resources available to fire survivors, including FEMA assistance, Small Business Administration loans, resources for agricultural producers and nutrition assistance. The guide will be updated when and if more resources become available.

The Glass Fire began on September 27, 2020 and has burned over 67,484 acres. Over 1,500 structures were damaged or destroyed. Tens of thousands were forced to evacuate.

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.