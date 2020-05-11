Thompson Releases Results of Coronavirus Relief Survey

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the results of his Coronavirus Relief Survey, polling constituents about their experience during the Coronavirus pandemic. This survey was conducted from May 1 through May 8 and results include answers from 4605 respondents. The survey was emailed out to constituents via Thompson’s mail records list as well as circulated via press reports and Thompson’s social media accounts. Respondents were chosen by self-selection. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Despite social distancing guidelines that keep us apart, I want to ensure I am doing everything I can to connect with people in our community and ensure their needs are met during this crisis. That’s why I launched my Coronavirus Relief Survey and why I am glad to have input from more than 4,000 people in our district. The results are clear – people want more support from the Federal government. Nearly everyone polled supports expanding the programs started in the CARES Act, such as the Paycheck Protection Program and the expanded unemployment insurance program. The vast majority also favor a cautious approach to opening up our community to ensure the health and safety of our neighbors and friends. Know that these results will inform my continued work to bring Federal relief back to our district.”

Full results of Thompson’s Coronavirus Relief Survey are as follows:

Have you been hurt financially by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Yes, somewhat 43.8% No, not at all 30.2% Yes, very much 26%

Have you received a stimulus payment?

Yes 42.3% No, but I'm expecting a payment 30.5% No, I'm not eligible 21% No, the IRS website is unable to find my information 6.3%

If yes, have you experienced any issues receiving the amount for which you are eligible? If you answered no to the previous question, skip this question.

No 76.5% Not sure 14.9% Yes 8.7%

Which CARES Act programs (if any) have helped you or your family?

Stimulus payment 35.1% None 33.8% Expanded unemployment insurance 10.7% Small business assistance (PPP, EIDL, etc.) 7.1% Student loan relief 4.7% Not sure 3.9% Mortgage forbearance 3.2% Other 1.7%

Which CARES Act programs (if any) do you think should be extended or increased?

Small business assistance (PPP, EIDL, etc.) 22% Expanded unemployment insurance 21% Stimulus payment 16.8% Student loan relief 15.6% Mortgage forbearance 15.6% Not sure 3.3% Other 3% None 2.6%

Are you waiting to hear back on any CARES Act relief you have applied for?

No 65.9% Yes, waiting for information or a check from the IRS 15.1% Yes, waiting for information on unemployment benefits 10.4% Yes, waiting to hear back on a small business loan 8.6%

How would you like to see the “re-opening” of our communities play out?

More cautiously to prioritize protecting public health 69.3% More quickly to prioritize getting people back to work 23.9% Not sure 3.8% Other 3%

Do you think Congress should provide more funds to help schools, hospitals, paramedics, police departments, and other services in future coronavirus legislation?

Yes 74.8% Not sure 12.9% No 12.2%

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.