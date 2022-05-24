Thompson Releases Statement on Devastating Texas Elementary School Shooting

Napa – Today, House Gun Violence Prevention Taskforce Chair Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after news broke of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas that is reported to have killed 14 students, one teacher, and injured others.

“When will enough be enough? Children are being killed in school, a place they deserve to be safe, and yet Senate Republicans refuse to allow gun violence prevention legislation to be taken up for a vote,” said Thompson. “Families in Uvalde sent their kids to school and now are never going to hear their voices again. This is heartbreaking, and I send my condolences to the families of those we lost. We cannot allow yet another tragedy go by without taking action to pass commonsense measures that save lives like my bill, the bipartisan Background Checks Act. Thoughts and prayers are not enough, and gutless politicians that have opposed life-saving measures in the past must step up and help us end gun violence.”

Today’s mass shooting was the worst mass shooting at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook shooting in 2012. Since that time, the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force led by Rep. Thompson has been advocating for gun violence prevention laws to save lives and help keep our communities safe.

###