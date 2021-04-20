Thompson Releases Statement on Verdict in George Floyd Murder Trial

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after the verdict in the George Floyd Murder Trial was announced. Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts, including second degree murder.

“Though nothing can bring back George Floyd, I hope that today’s guilty verdict can bring his family and friends some peace. And I hope that this measure of accountability for his tragic death can help our nation heal. As we mark this verdict, may we also recommit to the work that must be done to fix the historic and systemic racism that led to George’s death and the unwarranted deaths of many Black Americans and people of color. No one is above the law and we must work to ensure full equality for all.

“Together as a community, let us pray for George Floyd’s family and loved ones as they continue to mourn his loss. We must continue our peaceful protests as we work toward justice and equality for all Black Americans and people of color facing racism and discrimination day in and day out. We can and must build a better nation together.”

###