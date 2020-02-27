Thompson’s PHONE Act Heard in Critical Subcommittee

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) announced that his bipartisan PHONE Act was considered in an Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing, a critical step on the way to a House vote. H.R. 1289 would allow residents who lost their homes to natural disasters to keep their phone numbers at no cost to them while they rebuild. Santa Rosa Fire Chief Anthony Gossner testified before the subcommittee on Thompson’s bill and the need for strong communications infrastructure during disaster scenarios.

“Allowing survivors of natural disasters, like the deadly fires that have hit our district, to keep their phone numbers gives them some normalcy during the rebuilding process. It’s too bad that current law prohibits the phone companies from doing this,” said Thompson. “That’s why I am proud to see my bipartisan PHONE Act considered in committee today. This bill would solve that problem and help survivors in our district and across the nation. I was also proud to have Santa Rosa’s own Fire Chief Gossner testify before Members of Congress to help advance this bill and ensure he and other first responders have the communications tools they need in disaster scenarios. We will continue working together to bring back every Federal dollar and resource to help our community recover.”

The Subcommittee also heard testimony from Chief Gossner about the WIRED Act, a bill that Thompson coauthored to give states tools to harden communications infrastructure so they are more resistant to disaster. You can click here to read more about H.R. 1289, the PHONE Act, and you can click here to watch Chief Gossner’s testimony before the Communications and Technology Subcommittee.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.