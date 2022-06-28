Thompson, Solano County Leaders Hold Press Conference on Bipartisan Safer Communities Act

Vallejo – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) hosted a press conference alongside community leaders and advocates from Solano County to discuss the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This law was signed by President Biden on Saturday, June 25. Thompson was joined by Vallejo Police Chief Shawny Williams, Vallejo City Unified School District Superintendent William Spalding, SafeQuest Solano Executive Director Marry Ann Branch, Executive Director of the Robby Poblete Foundation and mother of a gun violence victim Pati Navalta, and Patrick Fabi, an incoming senior from Buckingham Collegiate Charter Academy.

“Gun violence is an epidemic that touches every community across our country,” said Thompson. “I was proud to stand today with leaders from Solano County to talk about the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and its life-saving provisions, especially how it is going to benefit our community here in Vallejo. Thanks to the incredible leaders who joined me today to discuss this law, and I know we will continue to work together to save lives and work towards a healthy and secure future for everyone.”

Rep. Thompson is the Chair of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force and is the author of H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act.

More information on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act can be found here.

###