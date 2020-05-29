Thompson, SolTrans Announce Federal Grant to Boost Transportation COVID-19 Efforts

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) and Solano County Transit (SolTrans) announced a $2.6 million Federal Transit Administration grant to help with operation recovery and expand cleaning efforts on SolTrans route during the Coronavirus crisis. The grant was awarded through the CARES Act, legislation that passed Congress last month to help provide relief for families and communities hit hard by the pandemic.

“Right now, public transportation is providing an invaluable service for many essential workers who still have to get to and from work, all at a great risk to those operating our busses and transit lines. We must do everything we can to keep our essential workers safe, which is why I am proud to announce more than $2 million for SolTrans to conduct cleaning and safety operations on our local public transportation vehicles,” said Thompson. “This funding, provided through the CARES Act for which I voted, will keep our district safe and healthy in the days to come. I will continue working to bring back every Federal dollar and resource to help our community through this crisis.”

“SolTrans is grateful for Congressman Thompson’s support in helping obtaining the much-needed CARES Act funding during these crucial times. SolTrans continues to provide a reduced level of service for our essential workers and our community who depend on our buses for lifeline services. Our operators and riders remain our highest priority and with enhanced cleaning, facial covers and social distancing on the bus, we can keep everyone safe while moving forward.” said SolTrans Executive Director Beth Kranda.

The CARES Act, which passed the House and became law in March, made Federal funding available to reimburse public transit agencies for operating costs to maintain service and lost revenue due to the Coronavirus public health emergency and resulting reduction in service. This includes the purchase of personal protective equipment and increased cleaning and sanitizing services. These operating expenses are not required to be part of state-wide or metropolitan transportation improvement programs or state-wide or long-range transportation plans.

###