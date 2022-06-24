Thompson Statement on Assault on Women's Rights

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade and strip access to health care from millions of Americans across the country.

“Today’s Supreme Court decision is an assault on women, plain and simple,” said Thompson. “Roe was the law of the land for nearly 50 years, and the right to an abortion was settled law. This decision threatens the health of women and will lead to the criminalization and banning of reproductive care. The Supreme Court decided to upend a fundamental right that keeps millions of Americans healthy and safe and green lights extreme state laws that ban abortion rights. For the first time in a generation, daughters born today will have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers.

“The Court’s ruling sets a dangerous precedent whereby other rights Americans have enjoyed for decades are now in jeopardy, including gay marriage, access to contraceptives, and interracial marriage.

“This decision is just further evidence that the Senate must take up and pass the Women’s Health Protection Act that the House passed earlier this Congress. The lives of mothers across the country are depending on it.”