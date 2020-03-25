Thompson Statement on Newly Released Coronavirus Relief Package

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05), a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means, released the following statement on the third Coronavirus relief package, the outline of which was unveiled early this morning.

“Our nation is facing a test unlike any we have seen in our lifetime and it’s critical that Congress continue taking action to deliver relief that is focused on the needs of our community and our local economy. Today bipartisan leadership in the House and Senate released an outline of a third package of legislation to help those who need it most.

“Since the start of negotiations, I have stressed the importance of prioritizing funding for hospitals and our health care system, relief for people who have lost their jobs, and support for small businesses that are hurting financially. A preliminary review of the outline of this package shows that investments in these areas have been made, which is a good sign. More will still need to be done in future legislation. I will review the text of this legislation as it’s released to ensure this package contains the provisions needed to help our district.”

You can click here to read a summary of the newly negotiated package from Senate Minority Leader Schumer.

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.