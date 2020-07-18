Thompson Statement on the Passing of Congressman John Lewis

Napa – Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) issued the following statement on the passing of civil rights icon, Congressman John Lewis:

“Today our country lost a great American and magnificent man, John Lewis.

“One of my greatest honors in Congress has been serving on the Ways and Means Committee with this civil rights icon who put his own well-being at risk to fight for freedom for all Americans. We must all carry on his legacy of engaging in “Good Trouble” when we witness injustice and continue the fight for equality for all.

“His family, loved ones and his staff are in Janet and my prayers as we collectively mourn this tremendous loss to our nation.”

