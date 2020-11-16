Thompson Urges People to Stay Home for Holidays as Coronavirus Cases Spike Across District, State

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) shared a personal plea asking people in his district and across the state and nation to stay home for the upcoming holidays and avoid gatherings that could contribute to growing and uncontrolled spread of the Coronavirus. Thompson issued the below statement after discussions with his own family, including his wife, Janet, who is a nurse and has worked at the St. Helena Hospital during the pandemic.

“Our district, like so many across our nation, is facing an alarming spike in Coronavirus cases. I know this is not what any of us want to hear, particularly just days before the Thanksgiving holiday. We are all tired of the pandemic, sick of staying at home and missing the family and friends that we haven’t seen in person in months. But now is not the time to let our guard down. In fact, we need to redouble our efforts to stay home, stay safe, and suppress the virus.

“This weekend, Janet and I had our own conversations about our family’s plans for the Thanksgiving holiday. It’s one of our favorite holidays, a chance to be with our family and friends, and gather around a table with good food and great company. But Janet and I made the difficult choice to celebrate the holiday without our extended family this year. I am very sad I won’t see our kids or our granddaughters, but I know it’s worth it to help keep us all safe and make sure we aren’t contributing to the spread of the virus.

“These are hard conversations to have, but I urge everyone to make the safest choice possible. Stay home – it keeps you, your family and your community safe. And don’t stop practicing the other important daily precautions either. Wash your hands, watch your social distance and wear your mask. Working together, we will get through this tough time.”

You can click here to read guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on safely celebrating Thanksgiving.

