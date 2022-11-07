Thompson Urges U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Tai to Aid U.S. Exporters in Accessing Global Markets

Washington – Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) sent a letter to United States Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai to identify ways that the USTR can assist American growers, producers, and farmers access global markets and prevent foreign-owned shipping companies from imposing trade barriers that harm American exporters.

“When foreign-owned shipping companies consistently import containers full of goods and return with empty containers without making them available for U.S. exporters, American agriculture producers face unfair barriers to the global market,” said Thompson. “These state-controlled shipping companies are using their market dominance to put U.S. exporters at a disadvantage, harming American workers. The actions of these foreign-flagged shipping companies are disrupting U.S. access to international markets and impeding our economic growth.

“I look forward to working with Ambassador Tai to address these barriers at ports across the country, including at the Port of Oakland, and ensure that U.S. exporters get a fair shake when accessing the global market.”

This letter follows Rep. Thompson’s meeting at the Port of Oakland with Reps. Jim Costa (CA-16), Barbara Lee (CA-13), and John Garamendi (CA-03) and Federal Maritime Commission Chair Daniel Maffei.

The letter can be read here.