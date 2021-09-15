Thompson Votes to Advance Build Back Better Act Out of Ways and Means Committee

Washington – Today House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures Chairman Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to advance the Build Back Better Act, President Biden’s signature legislation to help tackle climate change, create jobs, cut taxes and support working families. That legislation is being voted on by other House committees of jurisdiction this week and will be considered on the House floor in the coming weeks. A statement from Thompson is below.

“The Build Back Better Act is one of the most consequential policy pursuits in my time in Congress and it’s a once-in-a-generation chance to invest in our future, in the American people, in our environment, and in the fundamental fairness of our society. That’s why today I was proud to vote to pass this bill out of the Ways and Means Committee and continue our work to get it signed into law. The bill improves our nation’s health care, particularly for seniors, it provides a major tax cut for working families in the Child Tax Credit and it invests in the future of our education system.

“Importantly, the Build Back Better Act also makes the most significant Congressional action to date to tackle climate change by including my GREEN Act. My bill is a critical investment in clean and renewable energy technologies and it’s an investment we urgently need. We’ve got a third of our country on fire, a third underwater, and a third with no water at all. The GREEN Act will help us address climate change all while boosting American competitiveness and economic security.

“I am proud of the progress made today in the House Ways and Means Committee. This package is fully and sensibly paid for and it invests in our future by creating jobs and helping families. We have a long road ahead in the House and the Senate, but I am proud of our progress today and I’ll work hard to get this done for our district and our nation.”

The provisions of the Build Back Better Act advanced by the House Committee on Ways and Means this week would:

Expand workplace support through universal paid and medical leave and investments in child care access,

Strengthen retirement security,

Improve the health of our seniors,

Protect the elderly and people with disabilities who live in nursing homes,

Tackle climate change through provisions in Thompson’s GREEN Act, and

Modernize our nation’s trade support programs for American workers.

You can click here for a summary of the Build Back Better Act and here for more information about the provisions considered by the House Committee on Ways and Means. You can also click here for Thompson’s statement on the first day of the markup, here for his statement on the second day, and here for his statement on the third day. That legislation will now be combined with provisions considered by other committees and advanced to the House floor for a vote in the coming days.

