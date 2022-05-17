Thompson Votes to Invest in Workforce Development Programs

Washington – Today, Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) to invest in workforce development programs and get more Americans into high-paying jobs in in-demand careers.

“We have made tremendous progress in our recovery from COVID-19, and while this progress is important, we are still seeing job openings exceed job seekers and employers are calling out for skilled workers,” said Thompson. “I’m proud to have voted for the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to empower workers to gain the skills they need to fill good-paying jobs in high-demand occupations. This bill will help to reduce supply chain shortages, lower costs for families, and connect employers with qualified candidates.”

The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act is the backbone of our nation’s workforce development system. The law provides training and career services that help working people across the country get the skills they need and help employers secure a qualified workforce. WIOA includes funding for job training for adults, dislocated workers, and youth as well as supportive services to help participants complete training and join the workforce.

Federal investment in workforce development has fallen markedly over time. As a result, essential workforce development services are frequently unavailable to the people who need them most. Strengthening WIOA programs is a key tool to help Americans get back to work and support businesses. As the country recovers from the pandemic, the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022 will provide more workers with pathways to better-paying jobs, lower costs, and strengthen our economic recovery.

A fact sheet on the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act can be found here.

A section-by-section of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act can be found here.

