Thompson Votes to Pass Bill to Designate Juneteenth as a Federal Holiday

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) released the following statement after voting to pass S. 475, Juneteenth National Independence Day, a bill to designate June 19th as a Federal holiday.

“On June 19th, our nation joins to mark Juneteenth, the end to slavery in the United States. It’s the day when the last enslaved people were freed after federal troops arrived in Texas, a full two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. Freedom was delayed for thousands because they had not heard the news and were kept where they were.

“Designating Juneteenth as a Federal holiday is an important recognition of that delayed freedom and a reminder of our responsibility to continue working to achieving full equality and justice for all. I was proud to vote to pass this legislation today and will continue my work to ensure Congress provides equal opportunity for everyone across our nation.”

