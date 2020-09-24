Thompson Votes to Pass Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted in strong support of H.R. 4447, the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act. This bill represents a major step forward in investing in long-term clean energy infrastructure and the job creation to go with it. This bill is a targeted investment in the technologies necessary to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and tackle climate change, while building the jobs of the future. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Climate change is the most pressing issue of our time. That’s why today I was proud to vote to pass the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act, a bold investment in the clean energy infrastructure of our future and in the jobs of tomorrow. The bill puts money into clean energy production and the renewable energy technologies that will help us reduce climate change to provide a better world for the next generation.

The Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act included two critical amendments offered by Thompson. The first mandates the establishment of a reliability standard within the Federal Power Act relating to extreme weather events, such as the red flag conditions that have prompted the Public Safety Power Shutoffs that have hit Northern California over the past year. It also requires the Department of Energy to create a program and publish a report on ways for states and local utilities to improve the resiliency of electrical grids. The second amendment would help expand the use of geothermal pumps, critical tools that reduce energy consumption by transferring and concentrating heat energy absorbed from the earth. This clarifies that energy saving through the use of geothermal pumps qualifies as renewable energy produced.

“The Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act also includes two of my amendments to help battle climate change. Our district has been hit hard by Public Safety Power Shutoffs – these events hurt local businesses, leave thousands of people in our community in the dark, and put our medically-vulnerable individuals at risk. That’s why I was glad to see my amendment to make the electrical grid more resilient included in this package. The Federal government must do more to ensure our state and local utilities have the resources they need to continue providing power reliably.

“In order to tackle climate change, we need to use every tool in our toolbox. That’s why I am proud that my amendment to expand the use of geothermal pumps was included in this bill. This only adds to our work to expand renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

You can click here to learn about the underlying legislation, the Clean Economy Jobs and Innovation Act.

