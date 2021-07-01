Thompson Votes to Pass Comprehensive Surface Transportation Legislation Including Funding for Six Critical Local Infrastructure Projects

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass the INVEST in America Act, legislation that provides $715 billion over five years for investments in surface transportation and water infrastructure improvements across our nation. The bill includes $27 billion for California infrastructure and hundreds of millions for our district. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Our nation’s crumbling infrastructure must be modernized for the 21st Century. That’s why today I voted to pass the INVEST in America Act, which fixes infrastructure and creates good-paying jobs. This bill provides funding to rebuild roads, bridges and water systems in our district and across our country. The bill also includes over $19 million for six critical local projects I requested to rebuild infrastructure in our district These projects were prioritized by counties in our district because they will make our local infrastructure safer and boost our local economy. I will continue to work for transportation funding important to our district.”

You can click here to learn more about the INVEST in America Act. The bill included $19.03 million in Federal funding Thompson requested after counties in our district identified them as top priorities. This includes $742,000 for the San Pablo Avenue Rehabilitation in Pinole in Contra Costa County, $2.28 million for the Chip Seal Program in Lake County, $3 million for the Napa Valley Vine Trail in Napa County, $4 million for the State Route 37/Fairgrounds Drive Interchange project in Solano County, $2 million for the Highway 116/West Cotati Intersection Safety Improvement project in Sonoma County and $7 million for the State Route 37 Corridor Enhancement Program in Sonoma County. You can click here to learn more about these Federal funding requests made by Thompson.

