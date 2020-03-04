Thompson Votes to Pass Coronavirus Funding Package That Includes His Telehealth Legislation

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass the bipartisan Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act. The package included Thompson’s legislation to waive existing telehealth restrictions during the Coronavirus public health emergency. This bipartisan provision would suspend some Medicare telehealth restrictions to allow seniors to get medical care via telehealth. Many Medicare beneficiaries would also be able to get health care in their own homes via telehealth. This increases health care opportunities for those who are sick and helps to slow the spread of the virus.

“We must ensure our communities have the tools and resources needed to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, which is why I voted to pass this bipartisan supplemental appropriations package today that provides more than $8 billion to do just that,” said Thompson. “The legislation also includes my bill to waive telehealth restrictions during the outbreak. Telehealth has already proven to be an effective and efficient way of delivering care, and using it in a virus situation like the Coronavirus will allow more people to get care no matter where they live and cut down on the spread of the virus by reducing contact between sick and healthy people. We must get this package signed into law as soon as possible to help keep our communities safe and healthy.”

You can click here to read the full text of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act and you can click here to read more about Thompson’s telehealth legislation.

