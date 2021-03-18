Thompson Votes to Pass Critical Immigration Reform Bills

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 6, the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021 and H.R. 1603, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021. These bills help provide a path to citizenship for our nation’s Dreamers and Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders and establishes a program for agricultural workers to earn legal Certified Agricultural Workers status. These critical bills work to make our nation’s immigration system fairer and more humane. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Our nation was built on immigration, families coming in search of a better life for their children and achieving the American Dream. But our immigration system is broken and needs to be fixed. Today, I was proud to vote to pass two bills to help ensure that promise remains open to people who are already integral parts of the fabric of our communities. These bills reflect our values as a nation, helping to make our immigration system more just and humane for people who are critical to our nation’s success.

“The American Dream and Promise Act provides a path to citizenship for our nation’s Dreamers, young people who embody our nation’s finest values of hard work, patriotism and dedication. They are our neighbors, colleagues, service members, doctors and teachers, and they deserve to become citizens and live out their full potential here in the only nation many have ever known as home. I also was proud to vote to pass the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, legislation to help authorized agricultural workers get legal status and streamline the process for employers and employees. I urge the Senate to take action on these critical bills without delay.”

The American Dream and Promise Act offers a path to legal status for Dreamers and those people with Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforced Departure Status. You can click here to read more about that bill. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act establishes a program for agricultural workers to earn legal status through continued employment in their field. It also reforms the H-2A program to ensure it is more responsive and user-friendly for both employers and employees. This bill also establishes a mandatory, nation-wide E-Verify system for all agricultural employment. You can click here to read more.

