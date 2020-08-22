Thompson Votes to Pass Delivering for America Act

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass the Delivering for America Act, legislation to address sabotage of the United States Postal Service by prohibiting operational or service changes during the Coronavirus crisis. The bill also includes $25 billion to help shore up postal operations. Thompson released the following statement after the vote.

“The Postal Service is a vital lifeline for millions of people across our nation, especially now. Veterans and seniors rely on the mail to get prescriptions, people are staying connected with loved ones through mail while sheltering at home, and more voters will cast their ballots by mail this year than ever before. Fast, reliable postal service is critical to providing these essential services.”

“That’s why today I voted to pass the Delivering for America Act. This legislation will prohibit operational or service changes during the COVID public health emergency and ensure the level of service that was in place on January 1, 2020. It will also help combat the Administration’s sabotage of the Postal Service by increasing Federal funding. These measures will help ensure our letter carriers can continue to provide our communities the highest level of service.”

You can click here to learn more about the Delivering for America Act

###

Congressman Mike Thompson is proud to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which includes all or part of Contra Costa, Lake, Napa, Solano and Sonoma Counties. He is a senior member of the House Committee on Ways and Means where he chairs the Subcommittee on Select Revenue Measures. Rep. Thompson is Chairman of the House Gun Violence Prevention Task Force. He is also Co-Chair of the bipartisan, bicameral Congressional Wine Caucus and a member of the fiscally-conservative Blue Dog Coalition.