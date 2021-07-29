Thompson Votes to Pass Funding Bill that Includes Critical Money for the Fifth Congressional District

Washington – Today Rep. Mike Thompson (CA-05) voted to pass H.R. 4502, a government funding bill that included money for crucial local priorities identified by leaders from across California’s Fifth Congressional District and requested by Thompson. These priorities boost local health care efforts, transportation and infrastructure investments and environmental upgrades. A statement from Thompson is below.

“Across our district, there are critical local projects where investment is needed to improve access to health care, ensure we protect our environment and boost investment in infrastructure. That’s why I requested Federal funding in the Fiscal Year 2022 spending bills for local priorities identified by leaders in our district. I was glad to see these priorities funded in the bill and proud to vote to pass it today.”

“The legislation passed today boosts water infrastructure in Lake County through the county’s Full Circle Effluent Pipeline project and in Napa County through the St. Helena Water System project. The bill also makes investments in our health care system, including the Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency project and the renovation of the Rohnert Park Health Center site in Sonoma County, the rehabilitation of Truett Hall at Touro University Medical School in Solano County, and the Collaborative Care implementation project in Contra Costa County. Finally, the legislation I voted to pass today includes funding for a critical transportation upgrade in Lake County with the Kelseyville Sidewalk Project.”

These funding priorities were included in H.R. 4502, the minibus legislation that includes funding for Interior, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development, and Labor, Health and Human Services. A summary of the included projects for California’s Fifth Congressional District is below:

$1,840,000 for the Napa County Deer Park/St. Helena Water System. This project would improve water infrastructure and increase onsite water storage at Adventist Health St. Helena Hospital, which owns and operates water storage, treatment, and distribution facilities that provide potable water to approximately 660 residents and hospital facilities.

$320,000 for the Lake County Full Circle Effluent Pipeline Preliminary Design Report Update. This project would evaluate which of the existing wastewater treatment facilities in the project area would provide source water for the effluent pipeline the planned project features. With technological advances made since the completion of the 2004 Preliminary Design Report, this project will review alternatives for the final use of the treated effluent including geothermal energy production and agriculture irrigation.

$450,000 for the Lake County Kelseyville Sidewalk Project to create one continuous sidewalk along the south side of Konocti Road in Kelseyville in order to implement the county’s Safe Routes to School Program.

$900,000 for the Contra Costa County Collaborative Care Implementation project to boost both primary and mental and behavioral health care across the county.

$1 million for Touro University to make crucial investments in campus improvement that will boost class size, increase the number of health providers on campus and boost health care across the region.

$1.6 million for the Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency project in Santa Rosa that will allow Sonoma County to expand the existing ACCESS program so the team there can better help vulnerable residents after disasters and other local crises, such as Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

$1 million for Petaluma Health Center, Inc to renovate the Rohnert Park Health Center site to boost access to care for 5,000 local residents.

